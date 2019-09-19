Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,379 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth $152,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

