Zcash (ZEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $294.27 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $370.26 million and approximately $294.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $49.71 or 0.00494793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Cryptomate, WEX and Ovis.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00105007 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040819 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002869 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000507 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 7,448,631 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Braziliex, Crex24, C2CX, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Kraken, CoinExchange, GOPAX, BX Thailand, Bitlish, Allcoin, Bit-Z, Liquid, Ovis, Mercatox, Kuna, Tux Exchange, Coinroom, Bittrex, Huobi, Gate.io, Bithumb, Graviex, HitBTC, Coinrail, Sistemkoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, OKEx, BigONE, Binance, BCEX, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader, Bitinka, LBank, Gemini, Cryptopia, BitBay, BiteBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, CEX.IO, BTC Trade UA, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, Coinut, Exmo, LocalTrade, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.