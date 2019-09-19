Zacks: Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 97 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Jiayin Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 5,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,710. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.