Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Buy

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $124.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group continues to benefit from its home health services and hospice admissions, which have witnessed solid year-over-year growth. Management is optimistic about strong synergies from the Almost Family acquisition, which has proven accretive in the last reported quarter. The company is also anticipated to gain from joint ventures. Strong guidance for 2019 paints a bright picture about the rest of the year. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. LHC Group exited the second quarter on a mixed note, wherein the earnings beat the consensus mark, while revenues missed the same. Meanwhile, a highly competitive home healthcare market adds to woes. Regulatory headwinds also raise concern. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $80.84 and a 1-year high of $129.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

