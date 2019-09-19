Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) to Hold

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carbon Black Inc. provides endpoint security solutions. Its cloud-based security platform captures, records and analyzes endpoint data and combines with its analytics platform. The company provides technology solutions in endpoint security categories application control, endpoint detection and response and next generation antivirus. Carbon Black Inc. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Carbon Black and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carbon Black currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CBLK remained flat at $$25.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 987,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.97. Carbon Black has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carbon Black will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $172,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 123,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $2,841,151.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,404. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carbon Black by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Carbon Black by 26.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Carbon Black by 240.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Carbon Black by 52.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Carbon Black

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

