Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) to Sell

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SThree alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STREF remained flat at $$3.69 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. SThree has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

SThree plc provides recruitment services for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics industries. It offers permanent, contract, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions for individuals and projects. The company offers its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Real, Huxley, Global Enterprise Partners, Hyden, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SThree (STREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.