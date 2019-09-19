Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.26. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 398,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,539,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,337,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 906,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

