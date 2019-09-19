Zacks: Brokerages Expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post sales of $19.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $24.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $81.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $89.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.50 million, with estimates ranging from $86.22 million to $114.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of FLMN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,107. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $601.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,241,856.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

