Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 469,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.