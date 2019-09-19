Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 469,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

