Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 69,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,107. The company has a market cap of $601.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,241,856.00. Also, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 50,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $1,034,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $877,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.8% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.