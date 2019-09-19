Zacks: Analysts Set $125.65 Target Price for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI)

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.04 (Buy) from the twenty five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The Wendy’s’ rating score has declined by 4.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $125.65 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Wendy’s an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of DRI traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.68. 4,299,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,006. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

