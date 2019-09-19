Zacks: Analysts Expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $297,490. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 49,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,278. The company has a market cap of $398.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

