Zacks: Analysts Expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLGN. ValuEngine upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.01. 198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

