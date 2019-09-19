Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,475. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $2,780,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRMT stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.05. 6,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $618.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

