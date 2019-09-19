Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 603.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,358,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,574. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 99,249 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $239,190.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,884.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 289,749 shares of company stock worth $618,230. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

