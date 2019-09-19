Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 603.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,358,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,574. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

In other news, Director Sam L. Barker purchased 24,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 99,249 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $239,190.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,884.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 289,749 shares of company stock worth $618,230. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.