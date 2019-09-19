Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Granite Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:GRP.U) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Granite Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:GRP.U) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Real Estate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Granite Real Estate reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Granite Real Estate.

Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ GRP.U traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $48.32. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91. Granite Real Estate has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $49.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

