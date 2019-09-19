Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $2,595,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,257,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,953 shares of company stock worth $2,653,229 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.36. 559,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

