York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.79

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.70, with a volume of 1509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

YORW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of York Water in a report on Sunday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The stock has a market cap of $515.78 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. York Water had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of York Water by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 51,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

