Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Shares of Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 49130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.27.

About Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO)

Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.

