Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.84

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 453383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.14.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

