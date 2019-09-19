Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 174,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,042,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,238.13. 124,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,192.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,166.84. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.