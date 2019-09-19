Wsfs Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after acquiring an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,821.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,805.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,841.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

