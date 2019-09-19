Wsfs Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after buying an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $765,872,000 after buying an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $131,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,550,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,284. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

