Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qumu stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Qumu Corp has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu Corp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QUMU. ValuEngine cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

