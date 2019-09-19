Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 511 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 812,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,844,000 after acquiring an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,362,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,261,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.01. 52,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

