Worth Venture Partners LLC Has $657,000 Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,141,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,141. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC).

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.