Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 3,112 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Knowles comprises approximately 0.5% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Knowles worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Knowles by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,201,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 150,415 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,426,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after purchasing an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Knowles by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,753,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. 65,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,828. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $100,969.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Scherp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,086 shares of company stock worth $1,440,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

