Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TechTarget by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TechTarget by 924.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TechTarget by 155.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

TTGT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 8,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,372. TechTarget Inc has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.76.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,669.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $515,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,025.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,658 shares of company stock worth $3,641,653. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

