Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 150.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,803,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,777 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.23. 2,926,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,506. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $305.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.