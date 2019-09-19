Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

