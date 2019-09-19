Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 76.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after selling 119,956 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LiqTech International were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $3,845,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $493,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $1,900,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,085 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of LiqTech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LiqTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,352. LiqTech International Inc has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million.

In other news, CFO Claus Toftegaard bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

