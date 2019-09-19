Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,437,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,556,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.76.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,233.54. 375,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,169.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

