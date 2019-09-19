Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 6,364 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 692,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,755,592. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

