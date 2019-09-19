WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.34

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $23.20. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 65,019 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,748,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,801,000 after purchasing an additional 748,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 194,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,152,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 638,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 604,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 563,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

