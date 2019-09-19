Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 4,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $91.05.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

