Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Wingstop worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wingstop by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the period.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,826. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

