Winding Tree Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a market cap of $3.44 million and $441.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00209305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.01195783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020428 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.