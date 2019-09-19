Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $247.24

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $247.24 and traded as low as $222.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 15,435 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wincanton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

The stock has a market cap of $276.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.24.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

