WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) is Clearline Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Clearline Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,009 shares during the period. WillScot comprises 4.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,374,000 after purchasing an additional 341,619 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 75.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,355,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,622,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 24.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after acquiring an additional 504,262 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WillScot news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,775.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.99. 29,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. WillScot Corp has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.84.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

