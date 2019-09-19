WeTrust (TRST) Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Million

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. WeTrust has a market cap of $2.68 million and $10,407.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Liqui. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

