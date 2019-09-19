Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 — Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WEA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $14.51.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

