Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes and provides supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. It offers inventory of aerospace parts, including hardware, bearings, tools, electronic components and machined parts. The Company’s services range from traditional distribution to the management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery and point-of-use inventory management. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Valencia, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE WAIR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. 22,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,296. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.84. Wesco Aircraft has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.60 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 191.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 72.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the first quarter worth $126,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

