Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 953,540 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246,580 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. 388,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

