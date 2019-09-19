Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 633 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Monro were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Monro by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CL King reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,005. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

