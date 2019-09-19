Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 148,501 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148,501 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.67% of CSI Compressco worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. CSI Compressco LP has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.97.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

