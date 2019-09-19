Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Atrion worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Atrion by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ATRI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of ATRI stock traded up $8.23 on Thursday, hitting $801.65. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,659. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $766.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $830.79. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $634.00 and a twelve month high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.