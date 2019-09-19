Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5 Million Position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,619. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

