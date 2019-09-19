Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Woodmark from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sidoti cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.59. 1,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $92.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.