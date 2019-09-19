Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000.

CQP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,851. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

