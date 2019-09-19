Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,101 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

GNR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,797. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64.

